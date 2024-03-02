New York man arrested for November Isle of Wight shooting death: Sheriff's office

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A New York man was arrested in Newport News for a shooting death in 12000 block of Smiths Neck Road last year.
Marvin Guillaume-Sam, 39, was shot on Nov. 2, 2023, according to deputies. He died at Riverside Medical Center.
Friday, 23-year-old Travis Lewis Wilson was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.
He is facing multiple charges:
- Second degree murder
- Use of a firearm in commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Malicious shooting
Wilson was arraigned in Isle of Wight and is held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.