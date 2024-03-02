Watch Now
New York man arrested for November Isle of Wight shooting death: Sheriff's office

Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:41 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 22:41:45-05

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A New York man was arrested in Newport News for a shooting death in 12000 block of Smiths Neck Road last year.

Marvin Guillaume-Sam, 39, was shot on Nov. 2, 2023, according to deputies. He died at Riverside Medical Center.

Friday, 23-year-old Travis Lewis Wilson was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

He is facing multiple charges:

  • Second degree murder
  • Use of a firearm in commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Malicious shooting

Wilson was arraigned in Isle of Wight and is held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

