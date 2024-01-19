13 business owners sorting through rubble after Isle of Wight commercial fire

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. - More than a dozen business owners are picking up the pieces after a large fire ravaged a warehouse in Isle of Wight County on Thursday.

Tim Nunez is one of those owners — and a firefighter himself. His business in the park is called Virginia Pressure Washing. In total, he lost a commercial box truck, a trailer, and his office space.

“Trying to wear the business hat and the fire chief hat, it’s just one of those things, metal can be replaced and just have to think about everybody else,” said Nunez.

Crews worked for hours to contain the fire and any hazardous materials that may have been released. The county went into a state of emergency while the blaze was being handled. Investigators say the cause of the fire is accidental, although the exact cause is still to be determined.

“The biggest thing right now is just culture shock because we’ve seen everything we’ve built over the last 14 years just disappear in a fire within a matter of minutes,” said Nunez.

Nunez previously interviewed with News 3 in 2015, when he helped an 85-year-old woman who had been scammed out of $4,5000 from phony workers.