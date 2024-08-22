Norfolk man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter, shooting death of 14-year-old

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man, Albert James Sutton, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday to recklessly handling a firearm and involuntary manslaughter, killing 14-year-old Amir Burnette.
In September of 2023, Albert Sutton was watching over a group of children on Wyngate Drive when he showed the children a gun he brought, Sutton, accidentally shot 14-year-old Amir Burnette.
Upon arrival, medics transported the 14-year-old to Sentara Leigh Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Sutton fled the scene after the shooting, investigators later identified and arrested him as the suspect.
He later confessed to accidentally shooting the 14-year-old while placing the gun back in his waistband.
Sutton is scheduled for a sentencing on October 25.