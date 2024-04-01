Police arrest former trainee for attempting to smuggle cell phone into Sussex prison

SUSSEX, Va. — Virginia State Police said they arrested a former Virginia Department of Correction Officer in Training (OIT) after she attempted to smuggle a cell phone and its charger into Sussex I State Prison.

On Wednesday, March 27, at around 11:30 a.m., former OIT Kanasia Taylor was being searched at the prison entrance, according to police.

Officers said Taylor placed a scrunchie on a desk beside a body scanner before entering it.

Upon investigating the scrunchie, officers said they found a cell phone and its charger.

Upon taking her into custody, investigators said they learned that Taylor was attempting to smuggle the phone in exchange for money.

“This arrest demonstrates that the risk of smuggling contraband into VADOC facilities far outweighs any possible reward,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson.