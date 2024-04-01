Watch Now
Virginia State Police to increase enforcement on I-64 following deadly crashes

Posted at 5:24 PM, Apr 01, 2024
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police said it would be increasing enforcement on I-64 on April 3 and April 4 following a number of fatal accidents.

Police said their objective was to reduce fatal crashes on interstates by 10% for the calendar year and to prevent all fatal crashes during enforcement periods.

So far this year 126 people have died in crashes and four pedestrians have been fatally struck, according to data from police.

Police said they would be cracking down on the four key causes of fatal crashes:

  • Distractions such as GPS devices and cell phones
  • Driving under the influence
  • Excessive speed
  • Failure to wear a seatbelt

Police also said they would be conducting similar operations on I-95, I-81, and I-66 in the coming months.

