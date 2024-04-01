Virginia State Police to increase enforcement on I-64 following deadly crashes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police said it would be increasing enforcement on I-64 on April 3 and April 4 following a number of fatal accidents.

Police said their objective was to reduce fatal crashes on interstates by 10% for the calendar year and to prevent all fatal crashes during enforcement periods.

So far this year 126 people have died in crashes and four pedestrians have been fatally struck, according to data from police.

Police said they would be cracking down on the four key causes of fatal crashes:



Distractions such as GPS devices and cell phones

Driving under the influence

Excessive speed

Failure to wear a seatbelt

Police also said they would be conducting similar operations on I-95, I-81, and I-66 in the coming months.