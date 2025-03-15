Police issue warrants for Chesapeake man after body is found in Suffolk

A Chesapeake man is wanted for murder after a body was found in Suffolk on Friday, police say.

Police were called out to the 200 block of Suburban Drive for a medical emergency at 2:15 p.m. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Suffolk Police.

After the initial investigation, it was determined the body of the man was left at the scene by someone.

Suffolk Police have issued warrants for 49-year-old Mark Anderson of Chesapeake and secured the following warrants: felony murder, distribution of narcotics, disposal of human remains, and concealment of a dead body.

Police say the investigation is on going.

