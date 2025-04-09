Police make an arrest in Portsmouth homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting.

On Tuesday, police arrested 40-year-old Anthony Javvon Debraux. Debraux has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and use of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This arrest is related to the shooting death of 41-year-old Keith Lomonte Barnes. On Sunday, police responded to a call about a shooting in the 3500 block of Victory Boulevard, where they found Barnes with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Barnes died at the scene.

Police say that this is still an active investigation.

News 3 continues to track homicides in Hampton Roads with its interactive map. This is the first project of its kind to aggregate, track and report homicide deaths throughout the entire Hampton Roads region.

When interacting with the map below, you can double click to zoom in