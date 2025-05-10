Portsmouth Police arrest man for shooting that injured a child

PORTSMOUTH, Va — Portsmouth police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting that injured a child.

On Thursday, at around 10:02 a.m., Portsmouth police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Cherokee Road. Police say they found a boy with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Portsmouth Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested the suspected shooter, Ahmuhd Lashawn Lamont Evans, in Virginia Beach. Police state that this is still an active investigation being conducted by the Major Crime Unit.