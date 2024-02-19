Safer Together Initiative: $2M grant to help Hampton Roads victims, communities affected by gun violence

NORFOLK, Va. — This weekend, three teens were involved in a shooting in Norfolk that left two wounded.

While there is no single solution to gun violence, one initiative is working to support people in hard-hit communities.

Five of the seven cities will soon see some money aimed at addressing gun violence. Recently a $2 million grant spread out over the next 3 years has been approved to be part of the solution.

"Safer Together"' is a collaboration of three hospitals, three community-based organizations and Norfolk State University.

Alex De Paula is the program director of the initiative. He says most of the money will hire violence interrupters, case managers and mental and behavioral health support.

Additionally, $300,000 will go toward emergency relocation services for victims of gun violence.

"These individuals are already living life by a thread," said De Paula. "So when something as tragic and traumatic happens as a gun violence incident, sometimes they don't feel comfortable going back to their original community and homes."

De Paula says he'd like to reduce firearm-related deaths by 10%. He adds bringing the crime rate down requires help.

"One of our targets is to reduce firearm-related deaths by 10% over the next three years," said De Paula. "Is it ambitious? Perhaps. Is it feasible? Absolutely. But it won't be solely because of this initiative. We will have to inspire other organizations and other city governments to join hands and join in this approach hence the name 'Safer Together,'"

De Paula says there will be a stakeholder meeting in April. That same month, a community health fair is being planned in one of the violent crime hotspots of Hampton Roads.