Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Norfolk shopping center

Posted at 11:22 PM, Feb 17, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — A man went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in a Norfolk shopping center Saturday night.

Police on X said it happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of Military Highway. That's the parking lot of a Dollar Tree in Norview Avenue.

Medical personnel took a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide any information about suspects in the case.

