Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Norfolk shopping center

NORFOLK, Va. — A man went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in a Norfolk shopping center Saturday night.

Police on X said it happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of Military Highway. That's the parking lot of a Dollar Tree in Norview Avenue.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorfolkPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorfolkPD</a> is continuing to investigate a shooting in the 6100 block of N Military Highway. A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 8:15 p.m. <a href="https://t.co/nvOV7h31Lb">pic.twitter.com/nvOV7h31Lb</a></p>— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) <a href="

">February 18, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Medical personnel took a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide any information about suspects in the case.

