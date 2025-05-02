Student charged with bringing gun to Grafton High School

YORKTOWN, Va — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with bringing a gun to school Friday morning.

At 11:00 a.m. at Grafton High School administrators got a report that a student had a gun, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. The school principal and sheriff's office school resource officer found the student with a semi-automatic pistol in a small bag around his neck. Deputies say the pistol was not loaded and there was no ammunition found in the bag or on the student.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, and now is in custody at the Merrimac Detention Center.