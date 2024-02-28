Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office searching for arson suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Fire Marshal's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect involved in an arson incident on Monday.

The Fire Marshal's Office is searching for 69-year-old Alfred Dennis Russell, of Suffolk, after they say he intentionally set fire to an occupied residence in the 6200 block of Leafwood Road, then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Russell has been charged with arson of an occupied dwelling, second degree attempted murder, and destruction of property.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is asking that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Russell call the Suffolk Police Department or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

