Suspect in Northampton double murder arrested: NCSO

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY — The Northampton County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in a Thursday night double murder outside of Gaston.

On Friday, the Sheriff's Office caught and arrested 35-year-old Ryvaries Butcher in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. Multiple law enforcement agencies including the NC State Bureau of Investigation helped with the arrest.

Investigators say Butcher used a shotgun to shoot and kill an elderly couple outside of their home. After the shooting deputies say Butcher stole the victims truck and left the scene.

"My thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt sincerity goes out to the family of the victims during this tragic time," said Northampton County Sheriff Jack Smith.

Law enforcement agencies tracked Butcher to a hotel in Roanoke Rapids where he was taken into custody without incident.

The Sheriff's Office charged Butcher with one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators did not immediately share a motive for the shooting but they say Butcher was a close neighbor and relative to the victims.

Butcher received no bond on the first-degree murder charges and he received a $35,000 secured bond for the motor vehicle larceny charge. The deadly shooting is still under investigation.