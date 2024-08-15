TIMELINE: 3 children abducted in Virginia Beach led to fatal car crash in Maryland

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On August 14, Dana Plummer abducted his three children from their home, after stabbing his 12-year-old stepdaughter and the mother of his children multiple times.

Police found Plummer driving I-95 North on August 15, which led to a police pursuit resulting in Plummer crashing the car, injuring himself and his children. The children were transported to a local hospital where Plummer's youngest child, Za’riyah Plummer, 1, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Watch: One-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after VB abduction ends in crash in Maryland

1 child dead following the crash, abduction of 3 children from Virginia Beach home

This timeline will provide you with a breakdown of the events that led up to the hospitalization of Plummer and his children.

Wednesday, 8:48 p.m.

STABBING AND ABDUCTION OCCUR

Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing on 908 Jay Are Court, where Anastasia Bernadetta Boles, 37, answered the door suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police then instructed Boles to exit the house and sit down on the front porch, allowing them to investigate the scene.

Officers entered and discovered blood on the home’s first floor. As they went upstairs, police found Boles’ 12-year-old daughter in a bed with severe stab wounds, VBP said.

Watch: Father who abducted kids in VB stabbed their mother and his stepdaughter

Police searching for abducted kids in 'extreme danger'

The victims were then transported to a local hospital where they are now stable, according to police.

In addition to the stabbings, the police learned that Boles’ three other children – Zayin Plummer, 7, Zayir Plummer, 5, and Za’riyah Plummer, 1 – were abducted by their father Dana Plummer, 36, from their Virginia Beach home.

Thursday, 1:55 a.m.

CHARGES AND AMBER ALERT ISSUED

Police put out warrants for Plummer’s arrest and charged him with the following: two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of parental abduction, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and domestic assault, Virginia Beach Police shared.

The VBPD asked Virginia State Police to issue an AMBER alert for Zayin, Zayir, and Za’riyah following the charges.

Watch: Amber Alert issued for 3 children abducted from Virginia Beach Home

Amber Alert issued for 3 children abducted from Virginia Beach home, police say

In the alert, state police identified Plummer as the abductor and described him fleeing in a black Honda Passport with a temporary license plate that read 37550R.

Thursday, 8:45 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

VEHICLE IDENTIFIED

Hours later, a driver along I-95 North in Fairfax County, Va. recognized Plummer’s vehicle and the license plate number from the Virginia AMBER alert and contacted Virginia State Police.

State troopers were then sent out and confirmed that it was Plummer’s vehicle, according to VSP.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to yield, prompting a police pursuit that continued into Maryland.

Thursday, around 9:00 a.m.

MARYLAND POLICE ALERTED

A little before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police contacted Maryland State Police for assistance with the pursuit, MDSP said.

Watch: 3 children hospitalized following crash on I-495

3 children abducted by father injured in crash in Maryland; one airlifted to hospital

While fleeing, Plummer lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a three-car crash on I-495 North near Exit 7 to southbound Branch Ave. with Plummer’s car overturned, according to Maryland State Police.

Watch: Aerial footage shows scene following crash in Prince George's County

Aerial footage of crash with abducted children

Thursday, 10:22 a.m.

MARYLAND STATE POLICE ON SCENE OF CRASH

Maryland State Police reported on X that they were at the crash scene.

Watch: Raw video of crash scene

Crash in PG County after children abducted from VB

Plummer and the three children were sent to local hospitals, Maryland State Police.

Thursday, 11:36 a.m.

AMBER ALERT CANCELED

After the crash, Virginia State Police canceled the Amber Alert.

Current Information

UPDATES FROM POLICE

One-year-old Za’riyah passed away from her injuries, police say.

Zyian and Zayir were transported by ambulance to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C. for their injuries, while Plummer was sent to Capital Region Medical Center, police say.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones who are grieving this morning,” said Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate. “This is an unimaginable tragedy, and on behalf of the VBPD, I extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by this loss.”

Virginia Beach Police and Maryland State Police are conducting separate investigations concerning the incident.

VBPD are focusing on the abduction and any events leading up to it, while Maryland State Police are looking into the crash since it occurred in Maryland, according to Virginia State Police.

If you have any information about the investigation in Virginia Beach, please contact 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

For any information on Maryland State Police's investigation, call Sergeant Zimmerman at 301-392-1231.