Virginia Beach police officer arrested on indecent liberties charges: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — A Virginia Beach police officer named Anthony Paul has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony custodial indecent liberties, a VBPD spokesperson confirmed to WTKR News 3 Monday evening.

Paul, who has been with the department for about four years, is accused of charges that "resulted from his interaction with the victim several years ago," before his time with VBPD.

According to the Virginia criminal code, felony custodial indecent liberties refers to an adult in a "custodial or supervisory relationship over a child under the age of 18... who, with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally" engages in sexual acts with that child.

The charges came to light on April 11, and Paul was arrested Monday night, VBPD said. He has been suspended from the department and remains on administrative leave.

VBPD did not clarify the circumstances of the two indecent liberties charges beyond the following comment:

"Due to the sensitive nature of the allegations, details of this case will remain protected in accordance with established processes. VBPD will have no further comments to provide on this case while it goes through the judicial process."