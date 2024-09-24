Woman gets 12 years for DUI manslaughter in Norfolk's Downtown Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Tuesday in connection to a wrong-way crash that resulted in one dead.

Dominique Chi'qura Goodwin, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary vehicular manslaughter.

Goodwin was driving her vehicle on Dec. 30, 2023 and turned the wrong way traveling east on Bart Street, a one-way westbound road and off-ramp from Interstate 264 according to the Commonwealth's attorney.

Halfway through the tunnel, Goodwin's vehicle collided with the victim, Shelby Riddick-Walker. Riddick-Walker died upon impact.

“Dominique Goodwin made the decision to drink hard and drive. Ms. Goodwin killed Shelby Riddick-Walker, a beloved mentor to many in the trans community,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Shelby did nothing to deserve her death, and we lost the light of her work too soon.

According to the toxicologist that covered Goodwin's case, her blood-alcohol level was 0.242 at the time of the crash — three times the legal limit.

In addition, a bottle of tequila was found on the floor of Goodwin's car at the scene of the crash.

"This was senseless. You shouldn't drink and drive. Use an Uber, call me, call somebody, sleep in your car. Because someone didn't, Lex is gone," Michelle Reed, a friend of Riddick-Walker told News 3's Danielle Saita.

News 3 reported Goodwin suffered serious injuries back in December but was released after her recovery. Virginia State Police told News 3 that due to an unknown release time and lack of manpower, they were unable to watch guard 24/7.

Upon release, Goodwin went into hiding before turning herself in on Jan 22.

Goodwin will serve 12 years and four months in prison, with an additional seven years and eight months suspended on the conditions that she forfeit her driver’s license, with five years good behavior and three years of supervised probation after her release.