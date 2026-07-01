Dominion urges customers to prepare for higher bills ahead of extreme heat wave

A dangerous heat wave is settling into Hampton Roads. While a Dominion Energy spokesperson says the power grid is ready, customers should prepare for higher electric bills.

The combination of triple-digit heat indices and warm overnight temperatures means many people will be running their air conditioners longer than usual. Dominion Enegy Spokesperson Charice Newsome says that will drive up energy use and likely increase monthly bills.

There is no expectation of widespread outages, according to Newsome.

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Customers are encouraged to track their energy use and raise their thermostats a few degrees when possible to help offset costs.

"Close those curtains and blinds, so that hot sun doesn't come through your living room window," said Charice Newsome, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy. "And if you're looking for savings, the best place to start is with your thermostat. Even one or two or three degrees can make a difference."

The company is also urging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs if they are struggling to keep up. Customers facing financial hardship may qualify for up to $300 in summer bill assistance through Dominion's EnergyShare program. Click here for more information.

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