Elizabeth City councilman says federal investigation into Andrew Brown Jr.'s death will bring transparency

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Protesters took to the streets in Elizabeth City for the 31st night in a row to protest against the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

The Pasquotank County NAACP is calling for a federal investigation into the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and the district attorney. Keith Rivers, the President of the local NAACP chapter, says the group will be going to Washington, D.C., to hand deliver a letter to the Department of Justice.

“What we’re asking for is an immediate investigation by the federal government into the death of Andrew Brown Jr. We’re asking them to expedite that. We’re also asking for a pattern and practice investigation of the sheriff's department and the district attorney’s office. We believe the Department of Justice will bring about justice in Andrew Brown Jr.’s murder," Rivers said.

Elizabeth City Councilman Johnnie Walton says he applauds the city for the peaceful protests.

“We’re going through a healing process, and hopefully that will occur as quickly as possible. It’s never good to investigate yourself. I think the protesters are asking for an outside agency to come in and do an external investigation about internal issues, and that’s always a good thing. If they do come up with the same results, it will show there was not a hidden agenda," Walton said.

Protesters I spoke with say they don’t agree with or accept District Attorney Andrew Womble’s decision not to charge the deputies who shot and killed Brown.

"I have a Black grandson, and if my son is out and about, he might be next. He might be the next Andrew Brown,” said Lacrisha Brickhouse, a protester.

The NAACP and protesters say they will continue to call for justice and transparency until justice is served for Brown.