On month anniversary of Andrew Brown Jr.'s death, leaders to announce 'next steps in demand for justice'

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Local leaders are expected to speak on the one month anniversary of Andrew Brown Jr.'s death.

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina Conference of the NAACP and Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County NAACP

are expected to hold a news conference Friday to "respond to this week’s inexcusable and biased press conference by local District Attorney Womble," their press release stated.

They also said leaders will "announce next steps the movement is taking to bring justice for Andrew Brown Jr." The release said this announcement includes an amended letter being sent to the US Department of Justice with demands to expedite an independent federal civil rights investigation of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death and open an immediate pattern-and-practice investigation into the sheriff's department and the district attorney’s office. The group said it will also announce plans to take a delegation to Washington, D.C., to deliver the letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The press conference will be outside the Pasquotank Public Safety office at 1 p.m.

This news comes after District Attorney Andrew Womble provided updates Tuesday on the state's investigation into Andrew Brown Jr.'s death after weeks of protests and calls to release body camera footage of the shooting.

During the briefing, the DA said after reviewing the investigation, Brown’s death was justified. Womble said Brown’s actions made it reasonable for deputies to use deadly force.

Womble said no officer involved in Brown's shooting death will be charged.

Below is a timeline of events that have taken place in Andrew Brown Jr.'s case: