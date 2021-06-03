Elizabeth City protesters deliver letter to Department of Justice in Washington

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Protesters calling for federal investigations into the District Attorney's Office and Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office are delivering a letter to the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. Thursday afternoon.

The group left Elizabeth City at 5:30 a.m. and is scheduled to drop off the letter and meet with Justice Department officials at 1 p.m., according to Kirk Rivers, one of the community activists leading the calls for change following the death of Andrew Brown in April.

"It's not a moment, but a movement," Rivers told News 3 from a bus taking the protesters to Washington.

The group is also calling for an expedited federal investigation into whether Brown's civil rights were violated.

News 3 was there last month when protesters and others in the community signed a letter calling for pattern-or-practice investigations into the Sheriff's Office and the Office of District Attorney Andrew Womble.

Protests have continued in the city ever since Pasquotank Sheriff's deputies shot and killed Brown on April 21. Womble cleared the four deputies involved of any potential criminal charges and said the shooting was justified.

On Wednesday, the protesters traveled to Raleigh and met with Gov. Roy Cooper, as well as state lawmakers and Attorney General Josh Stein.

"It was a very good meeting and they see that we're serious," said Rivers.

Cooper called the meeting "amazing" during a press conference Wednesday, saying they discussed the recommendations of a Task Force the governor created last year following a series of incidents involving police, including the murder of George Floyd.

"I appreciated hearing from them. It's clear we have a lot of work to do to fight for racial justice, not only in the criminal justice system, but in education, in healthcare, in economics, and I'm committed to working with them and others to do that," Cooper said.

Rivers said the protests will continue in the city.

"We're going to continue to do things until we hear from the Department of Justice," he said.