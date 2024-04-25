Coastal Resources Commission goes back to the drawing board on Jockey's Ridge environmental rules

MANTEO, N.C. — The North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission voted to restart the process to designate Jockey’s Ridge in Nags Head as an Area of Environmental Concern as it wrapped up its monthly meeting on Thursday.

News 3 has been tracking developments since the state’s Rules Review Commission stripped the designation late last year, using new powers granted by the General Assembly.

Ever since, the CRC has been trying to submit an emergency or temporary rule to the Rules Review Commission to put the designation of Jockey’s Ridge back on the books while it formulates a new permanent rule.

Wade Francom/WTKR Jockey's Ridge State Park is approaching its 50th anniversary and was founded after development threatened to encroach on the tall dune system.

Earlier this month, the commission once again voted to reject the rules but offered suggestions on changes.

The CRC voted to try again with the temporary rule by sending more documentation.

“In 16 different references, they questioned the use of the word unique as it related to Jockey’s Ridge,” said Renee Cahoon, chair of the Coastal Resources Commission. “So one of the things that we’re submitting is that the North Carolina State Geologist has stated that Jockey’s Ridge is a unique coastal formation. It’s in state rules, state law.”

Coastal Resources Commission members went into closed session to discuss their counterpart’s decision and an ongoing legal case in the matter. But not before hearing public comment from those worried about what the loss of the designation would mean for the park.

“Our children have grown up next to it. Our grandchildren are growing up next to it, and I felt like somebody needed to do what Carolista Baum did and speak up in support of it,” said Dave Shufflebarger of Nags Head. “I've been out picketing, protesting across from it for last week or so.”

He’s referencing the action taken by Carolista Baum in 1973 to stand in front of a bulldozer taking sand from Jockey’s Ridge, the tallest sand dune on the East Coast. Her daughter showed commissioners a picture of the petition that led to the area being designated as a state park, protecting it from further development.

Samuel King/WTKR Ann-Cabell Baum holds a picture of a petition that helped lead to the establishment of Jockey's Ridge as a state park in 1975.

“Fifty years later, it’s kind of interesting, that instead of celebrating the 50th which happens in June of next year, 2025, we’re trying to keep it protected,” said Ann-Cabell Baum, who is a board member of the Friends of Jockey’s Ridge.

Now, the CRC will embark on a process to reinstate the designation for Jockey’s Ridge permanently. The process will include public comment and a public hearing.

It won’t be quick. Cahoon said it could be a year or more before the permanent rule would take effect.