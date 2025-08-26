Virginia program to give participants free equipment to assemble new beehives

If you're looking to help Virginia's honey bee population, a program is now accepting applications for those interested in getting free equipment to assembling new beehives.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says its 2025 Beehive Distribution Program provides free beehive equipment to Virginia residents to help colonies throughout Virginia. The program is aimed at helping the state's pollinator population.

“Pollinators go out to our farms, our forests, our meadows, and our wetlands, to pollinate plants and help them to reproduce, to increase the abundance of agricultural crops and to enhance the beauty, diversity, and the quality of our environment," said State Apiarist Keith Tignor when explaining the importance of Virginia's pollinator population.

The qualifying applicants will be selected at random. Recipients must be 18 or older and recipients of the units must assemble the equipment within a year if receiving it. The applications are due September 10.

