Will Virginia meet it's Chesapeake Bay goals by 2025?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The clock is running out for Virginia and neighboring states to reach goals set to help keep the Chesapeake Bay healthy.

Over the years News 3 has introduced you to people who want to make sure the bay and the waterways that feed it thrive. That's been folks whoclean litter along the shorelines, those studying blue crab populations, and kids who helped bring oysters in to clean pollutants out of the water.

'Clean the Bay' Day targets litter on the Chesapeake Bay coast and inland

“This is a large and very ambitious goal that is set in place to help meet the major water quality goals of the Chesapeake Bay," Tanner Council from the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance told News 3 last year.

Last year, those kids were helping with the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance's goal of adding ten billion new oysters to the Chesapeake Bay by 2025.

But that's not the only goal made to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay by next year.

"[It's goals like] restoring oysters, to making sure we have a healthy blue crab population, to improving access," explained Chris Moore, Virginia executive director, Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Chesapeake Bay blue crab population holds strong, harvesters encouraged

Moore explained the goals were set in the watershed agreement between Virginia, neighboring states and DC.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reviewed the progress last week.

"For Virginia it highlighted some of the things we have done really well like putting agricultural practices on the ground, ensuring there's large amounts of funding so farmers can not only improve water quality in their local areas but we can additional improve water quality in Chesapeake Bay as well. On the other hand it did note we need to work on things like storm water. Storm water is one of the pollution sources that's unfortunately growing," said Moore.

The report showed Virginia is 80% to reaching it's goal for reducing nitrogen, and 62% to reducing phosphorous which both contribute to water quality issues in the bay, and it showed Virginia met it's goal for reducing sediment.

Students use oyster balls to create reef at Portsmouth City Park

Moore said it can be complicated to work with so many agencies but the watershed agreement provides a "road map" for improvement. He added that it's an important effort as we all use the bay.

"[The Chesapeake Bay] provides all those different kinds of recreation opportunities. In addition, it's a huge economic engine. It's not only from our ports, that support so many jobs throughout the region, but also the seafood that's harvested . . . It provides a whole host of ecological and economical benefits to the region and beyond," said Moore.

The EPA report notes the efforts are not fully on track to meet cleanup commitments in Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, which together are responsible for roughly 90 percent of the pollution that reaches the Chesapeake Bay, however Moore said he's glad to see progress in some areas.

"Virginia has made significant strides in improving the health of the Chesapeake Bay and the many communities that live in the watershed. The state should be lauded for the notable support for farmers who are putting practices on the ground that improve water quality and their crop," stated Moore. "The state still has work to do, especially as the Bay continues to face threats from increased development and new challenges from climate change. Virginia must continue to build on its momentum and accelerate nutrient pollution reductions from agriculture, expand practices to protect wetlands, and increase support to reduce pollution from stormwater and nonpoint areas of pollution."

The EPA evaluates state progress every two years.