Event honors shooting victims in violent Hampton Roads Labor Day weekend

The latest:



"Auntie Advocate" is hosting an event at Royal Farms on Wednesday, Sept. 6

Over Labor Day weekend, as many as five shootings happened in Hampton Roads with at least four fatalities

Among those who died are a college student, a middle schooler and a 24-year-old woman

NORFOLK, Va. - A nonprofit is hosting an event to honor those who died over a violent Labor Day weekend in Hampton Roads.

The organization, Auntie Advocate, shared the following details for the event on its Facebook page:

“In light of recent events that have deeply impacted our community, we are coming together to address a pressing issue: gun violence. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the tragic loss of a Norfolk State University student, an 8th-grade student from Norview, and a young lady at MLK Park.”

NSU Student Killed

20-year-old NSU student, 14-year-old among victims in weekend Norfolk shootings

The first incident the nonprofit referenced happened on Saturday, September 2, in the 2700 block of Gate House Road. NSU said 20-year-old Jahari George, a sophomore at the university, was shot and killed just outside of campus.

George was studying engineering and was very active in the community, holding many leadership roles in NSU organizations, the university noted.

ayanaasanai/Instagram

"Jahari George was a goal-oriented person who weaved his passion into everything he did. He was passionate about social justice and loved to delve into intellectual conversations about how to move forward in life," the university said.

Norview Middle Schooler Killed

Amir Burnette, a 14-year-old student at Norview Middle School, was shot and killed on Sunday on Wyngate Drive, according to police.

His loved ones say he was gifted athlete who played football and basketball.

Ny'Shell Traynham Family and friends of 14-year old Amir Burnette remember the teen

"Amir is my first nephew. He was an amazing kid," Quay Eaton, Amir Burnette’s aunt, said. "He liked to dance. My nephew just got on the football team, and he had a game on Thursday. He was so excited about the game."

Woman dies following double shooting

The last incident the nonprofit mentioned was in reference to a double shooting in Norfolk that happened early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers say they responded to the 700 block of Church Street for the report of two gunshot victims. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Precious McClendon dead at the scene and a 51-year-old man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In all three cases, police have arrested suspects connected to the different shootings.

In addition to honoring those who lost their lives, Auntie Advocate says the event will address gun violence in the community.

“This gathering is an opportunity for us to come together, share our thoughts and concerns, and discuss potential solutions to address the issue of gun violence in our community,” the nonprofit’s announcement said.

The event is happening on Wednesday, September 6, at 6:30 in the back of Royal Farms, located at 5350 Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk.

The nonprofit also asked people to bring a bear or flowers to leave in their memory.