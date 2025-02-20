Every Hampton Roads city has suspended trash collection. Here's a list of new schedules

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — All seven Hampton Roads cities have suspended at least one trash collection pickup day due to the winter storm that pummeled that area Wednesday.

To see how your pickup is being impacted, refer to the following information, all taken from each city's respective websites.

Virginia Beach

Both Wednesday's and Thursday's pickups have been moved to Saturday

Friday's pickups have been moved to Sunday

Residents are asked to place their carts at the curb and keep them there until they are serviced.

Norfolk

Thursday's pickups have been moved to Saturday

Friday’s pickups have been moved to Monday

All bulk and yard waste collections for the rest of this week have been canceled and will resume next week. Street sweeping is also suspended.

Newport News

Thursday's pickups are canceled. An updated schedule will be announced on the city's website and social media.

Newport News' Recovery Operations Center (ROC) will be closed Thursday

Residents who have not had their regular trash pick up are asked to put their carts out and Public Works will collect once road and weather conditions allow safely. If your trash has been collected, please remove the bin from the roadside.

Hampton

Thursday's pickups have been moved to Saturday

Friday’s pickups have been moved to Sunday

Anyone with questions is asked to call the 311 Citizen Contact Center at 757-727-8311 or email 311@hampton.gov.

Portsmouth

Both Wednesday's and Thursday's pickups have been moved to Saturday

Friday's pickups have been moved to Monday

If your trash, recycling, or bulk was not collected, the city asks that you please leave your cans out.

Suffolk

Thursday's pickups are suspended

Chesapeake

Trash collection is delayed until further notice, the city announced Wednesday.

WTKR News 3 will update this article as more information becomes available.