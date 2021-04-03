Family remembers Deshayla Harris, who was killed in Oceanfront shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The heartbroken family of Deshayla Harris comforted one another as they came together Friday to remember a daughter, sister and friend who was taken from them too soon.

“We lost an innocent life that was a beautiful life,” said Harris’ uncle, Teron Artis. “The life of the party.”

Her younger sister Tikeera Harris and brother Taquon White said “Shay,” as they affectionately called her, was outgoing and had a zest for life.

“Lively,” said Tikeera Harris with a smile. “Very loving person, caring person.”

White agreed.

“Very generous person,” he said. “Always speaking her mind. Tell you what’s wrong, what’s right. She was a genuine person who will be deeply missed."

The 28-year-old was shot and killed by a stray bullet one week ago.

Virginia Beach Police said Deshayla was an innocent bystander who was walking on the sidewalk with friends along Pacific near 19th Street last Friday night when gunfire erupted in three separate incidents all within blocks of each other.

Investigators found more than 50 shell casings at the scene, but no suspect as of yet connected to Harris’ death.

Her family is pleading for answers.

“We definitely want justice,” said Harris’ mom, Elisheba Harris.

Tikeera added, “How long does it take?”

Deshayla rose to fame when she appeared on a reality TV show called “Bad Girls Club,” but her family said the show was no indication of who she truly was.

“That was just what they wanted her to do on that show,” Tikeera said. “That was not her at all. She hated it.”

“She was not a bad girl,” her mother added.

Harris’ mother said she and Deshayla were planning on opening a beauty bar that’ll now be named in Deshayla's honor. It’s just one way to keep her memory alive as the family tries to make sense of the senseless act.

“It’s not fair,” said Elisheba, “why we can’t have answers.”

Tikeera said, “Why sweep her under the rug? She’s somebody, too. She’s important, too. We’re going to do whatever it takes to get answers.”

Elisheba is asking anyone with information about that horrific night to come forward.

“I lost something that someone can never give me back; just speak up,” she said. “We’re not going away. We’re not going to be quiet.”

Deshayla leaves behind three sisters and two brothers. The broken family left with immense pain is doing their best to heal.

“We love you, Shay,” loved ones said as they released balloons into the air.

Donovon Lynch was the other victim killed in the Oceanfront shootings on March 26. The deadly shooting involved a Virginia Beach Police officer. State Police are investigating the incident.

