Forensic unit gathering evidence from Cory Bigsby's Hampton apartment as search for missing toddler enters second week

HAMPTON, Va. - It's day seven in the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, and Hampton Police officers walked in and out of the apartment belonging to Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, at the Buckroe Pointe Apartments, holding brown paper evidence bags.

Police say they are focusing on evidence and any intelligence they gather to further the investigation rather than large scale search efforts around the boy's home.

Cory first reported Codi missing last Monday. Cory said he last saw Codi at 2 a.m. the morning of January 31 in all black clothes and Spider-Man flip flops - but police say that timeline doesn’t add up.

Police have asked anyone who's seen Codi or Cory since Christmas to let them know when and where they last saw the father or son.

Community search crews have been out daily since last week, looking for any sign of the missing boy.

One woman told News 3 said she has been searching because this case tugs at her heart.

“No child should be injured or hurt or missing at any time. Kids are our future, we need to take care of these kids," said Lynn Landrum.

On Thursday, Cory was arrested on seven counts of felony child neglect because police say he admitted to leaving his young children home alone on at least two different occasions. These charges are not tied to Codi's disappearance.

