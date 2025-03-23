Former federal prosecutor found dead in Virginia home

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A former federal prosecutor was found dead Saturday morning at a home in Alexandria, Virginia.

CBS News reports that officers with the Alexandria Police Department were called to the home a little after 9:15 a.m. regarding an unresponsive woman. It was located about 6 miles from Ronald Reagan Washington Airport.

They found 43-year-old Jessica Aber, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the home belonged to Aber, or who had contacted police.

The Virginia medical examiner's office will determine her cause of death.

No further details were provided.

"We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber," her successor, Erik Siebert, the current U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement Saturday. "She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world."

Aber was a Virginia native. She did her undergraduate work at the University of Richmond and received her law degree from William & Mary Law School.