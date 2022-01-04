Former Portsmouth City Councilman granted absolute pardon for forgery convictions

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A former Portsmouth City Council member that was convicted on three counts of forgery back in 2018, has received an absolute pardon from Governor Northam.

In 2018, a judge ruled that City Councilman Mark Whitaker will not be sent to prison but will face fines for three felony forgery convictions.

In July 2018, a jury found him guilty of three felony charges for forging a contractor's signature. Whitaker originally faced 20 forgery- and fraud-related charges from allegations related to his church, New Bethel Baptist Church, in 2013 and 2014, but 17 of the charges were dismissed during the trial.

Whitaker serves as an assistant pastor at the church and has always maintained his innocence.

On Tuesday, Northam granted Whitaker an absolute pardon. According to a letter from Northam, Whitaker's attorneys submitted a petition for clemency seeking a pardon.

The letter states Whitaker has had no previous criminal record prior to the conviction and continues to be a leader within the Portsmouth community. Northam states after careful deliberation he has decided to grant Whitaker an absolute pardon to reflect his innocence.

There will be a press conference Tuesday at 3 p.m., at New Bethel Baptist Church, to announce the news of the pardon.

In a press release from the church, they stated, "The day has come that many have fought and prayed would come to right a wrong of injustice." The release then quoted Rev. Dr. Mark M. Whitaker saying, “God is good, and I am thankful for this day.'

