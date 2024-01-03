Watch Now
News

Actions

Friday at 5 a.m. on News 3: Abby Zwerner reflects on Richneck shooting 1 year later

Friday at 5 a.m. on News 3: Abby Zwerner reflects on Richneck shooting 1 year later
Friday at 5 a.m. on News 3: Abby Zwerner reflects on Richneck shooting 1 year later
Friday at 5 a.m. on News 3: Abby Zwerner reflects on Richneck shooting 1 year later
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 13:04:20-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Abigail Zwerner, the former Richneck Elementary School teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in her classroom on Jan. 6, 2023, is opening up about her challenges in the year since the shooting.

The scene at Richneck Elementary School Friday afternoon when a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student

News

6-year-old student in custody after shooting teacher at Newport News School: PD

Julia Varnier
2:27 PM, Jan 06, 2023

"[The last year has been] very hard. Troubling. Traumatic. Mostly downs and not ups," said Zwerner in an interview Wednesday with News 3 anchor Jessica Larche. "I was diagnosed with PTSD. [My] anixety has raised, [my] depression has raised, and that really takes a toll on me emotionally.

As News 3 has reported in the year since Zwerner's shooting, the child— who had a history of violence against teachers and students— shot Zwerner with his mother's gun at the school. The bullet pierced Zwerner's hand and chest, with fragments remaining in those areas of her body.

The boy's mother, Deja Taylor, has been sentenced to serve 21 months in prison for federal firearms charges and two years in prison on separate felony child neglect charges.

Abby Zwerner outside court on Oct 27, 2023

News

NN teacher shot by 6-year-old can proceed with $40 million lawsuit, judge rules

Julia Varnier
3:00 PM, Nov 03, 2023

Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit against the Newport News school system and several administrators after the shooting. School system attorneys argued Zwerner was only entitled to Workers' Compensation and asked for the lawsuit to be thrown out, but a judge recently ruled the lawsuit can move forward. A trial date is set for January 2025.

Ahead of the one year anniversary of Zwerner's shooting, Zwerner goes into detail with Jessica Larche about her experience over the last year.

Watch a clip from the interview in the video player above, and watch the extended interview starting at at 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5.

The scene at Richneck Elementary School Friday afternoon when a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student

News

TIMELINE: Everything we know about the shooting at Richneck and the aftermath

Heather Eckstine
10:52 AM, Apr 09, 2023

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

Investigations

News 3 Investigates