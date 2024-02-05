Hampton Roads Transit celebrates Transit Equity Day with free rides

Hampton Roads Transit celebrated Transit Equity Day with free bus rides for all routes on Monday to honor late civil rights activist Rosa Parks and continue her legacy.

Transit Equity Day is celebrated worldwide on Feb. 4 to mark Parks' birthday, who would've been 111 years old this year.

City leaders, students and families took the podium at the Hampton Roads Transit center to share special remarks about Parks.

"Transit Equity is not about buses and trains, it's about ensuring that every person regardless of race, income or the ability has equal access to mobility and opporunity," said Gaylene Kanoyton, President of Hampton NAACP.

Kanoyton said Transit Equity Day is also a time to raise awareness about the important role that public transportation played in civil rights and how Parks' actions have made transportation more accessible for everyone across the nation.

Nearly 100 buses had the front seat blocked off with a photo of Rosa Parks to celebrate her on this day.