Hampton psychologist reflects on disparities in mental health for Black women

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. — Black History Month is a time to reflect on the remarkable contributions of Black people in America. It is also a time to shine a light on points of unresolved pain.

Hampton-based psychologist Dr. Kristie Norwood said cultural stigmas about receiving mental health treatment, and the “Superwoman Syndrome,” deeply impact women of color.

"[Carrying the world] on my back and on my shoulders [...] can then increase anxiety, depression, stress and burnout," said Dr. Norwood during a candid conversation with me.

Dr. Norwood said her research shows Black women experience higher levels of stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout than their white counterparts. She said societal issues like racism, sexism and lingering trauma from slavery contribute to those higher levels.

She said, "Being in systems of that may be oppressive, or just sort of navigating the world as a member of a minority group, can bring on lots of pressure."

Dr. Norwood said symptoms of depression can go beyond feelings of sadness.

"Particularly when we look at depression, it could be, am I decreasing my interest in social or pleasurable activities? Am I sleeping too much or not sleeping enough?"

She added that a person's ability to function despite those concerns does not mean that are okay.

"That feeling of sadness or hopelessness, if this person is functional, doesn't mean that they're not experiencing depression."

Dr. Norwood pointed to research that shows 25% of African Americans seek mental health therapy compared to 40% of white people. Additionally, the Association of Black Psychologists reports 4% of psychologists and 2% of psychiatrists are Black. Dr. Norwood said that can contribute to apprehension to seek mental health help.

"There's a term called cultural mistrust," said Dr. Norwood. "There's this idea that, or at least the question, can I trust the system? Can I trust this provider that looks different than me? Am I going to be an experiment? Is this provider safe enough, and will they understand my experience as a cultural being?"

To help address the disparities, Dr. Norwood is hosting her second annual “Exhale Summit” in Newport News, Mar. 1-3. She said the event was “created by women of color, for women of color,” and is “an “experiential learning event where women come together to unplug from daily responsibilities, and focus on strategies to prevent burnout, engage in practical mental wellness.”

The event features what Dr. Norwood calls sister sharing networks. There will also be wellness providers with access to resources. World renowned trauma expert, author and psychologist Dr. Mariel Buque is the event’s keynote speaker.