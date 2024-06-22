Hampton Roads doctor explains ways to stay healthy during incoming heat

NORFOLK, Va. — The weekend's expected to be a scorcher with the hottest air Hampton Roads has seen this season. As the temperatures rise, doctors want you to be aware of some heat-related risks that come with your medications.

"You have to be very cognizant of the medications and the medications you're taking and take steps to alter the effects the medications may have when you're exposed to a lot of heat," said Dr. Anna Peoples, CEO of Peoples Pharmacy in Norfolk.

Watch: Weekend heat index temps bring higher risk of heat-related illness

Heat related illness could be on the rise, here's why

Dr. Peoples explained lots of common medicines can raise the risk of serious heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke, which can be deadly.

Some medications that could make you more vulnerable to heat are diuretics.

"Lasix is one. It's very prominent. Bumex is another. And what you have to be concerned about there is they cause dehydration," said Dr. Peoples.

Watch: As temperatures rise, a Norfolk family explores ways to lower summer utility bills

As temperatures rise, a Norfolk family explores ways to lower summer utility bills

She said diuretics can lead to fluid loss and electrolyte imbalance.

Medication like high blood pressure medicine, thyroid medicine, stimulants, and some antidepressants can also interfere with body temperature regulations. They may lead to dehydration as well as impair your ability to dissipate heat.

"Something I'm very concerned about is the all over body sprays, you know, if they have antiperspirants in them," explained Dr. Peoples.

Watch: Need an escape from the coming heat? Virginia Beach Public Libraries are open.

Need an escape from the coming heat? Virginia Beach Public Libraries are open.

She added you don't want to forget about medications, like retinol, that can increase skin sensitivity.

"And the ability therefore to burn more easily," said Dr. Peoples.

Watch: Beat the heat with these municipal resources

Beat the heat with these municipal resources

She said the key for the skin is sunscreen and if you do burn, you can try aloe vera. But what else can you do to protect yourself?

"You have to make sure you're staying out of the heat, you're staying hydrated, as well as being very cognizant of what's going on in your own body," said Dr. Peoples.

She added you should read labels and keep taking your medicine as prescribed, but if you have any questions or concerns you should contact your doctor.