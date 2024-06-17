Need an escape from the coming heatwave? Virginia Beach Public Libraries are open.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With a heatwave on its way, Virginia Beach reminded residents that public libraries are open for any resident who needs an escape from the heat.

The following Virginia Beach Public Libraries are open and air-conditioned during normal business hours:

Bayside Area Library : 936 Independence Boulevard

: 936 Independence Boulevard Great Neck Area Library : 1251 Bayne Drive

: 1251 Bayne Drive TCC / City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library : 1700 College Crescent, TCC Campus, Building L

: 1700 College Crescent, TCC Campus, Building L Kempsville Area Library : 832 Kempsville Road

: 832 Kempsville Road Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library : 4100 Virginia Beach Blvd.

: 4100 Virginia Beach Blvd. Oceanfront Area Library : 700 Virginia Beach Boulevard

: 700 Virginia Beach Boulevard Princess Anne Area Library : 1444 Nimmo Parkway

: 1444 Nimmo Parkway Pungo-Blackwater Library : 916 Princess Anne Road

: 916 Princess Anne Road Wahab Public Law Library : 2425 Nimmo Parkway

: 2425 Nimmo Parkway Windsor Woods Area Library: 3612 South Plaza Trail

The Virginia Department of Social Services also offers an energy assistance program for those who need help with utility bills, equipment purchases, or repairs.

Applications for assistance are open now through August 15.

More information on the program can be found on the Virginia government website.