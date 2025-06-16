3 men die in crash on Northampton Blvd.; VBPD continues to investigate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three men died in a car crash on Northampton Boulevard last week, according to Virginia Beach police.

Around 2:16 a.m. on June 8, police say they responded to the 5200 block of Northampton Boulevard for a crash. There, officers found three people who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have since shared their identifies: Antonio Guijarro-Ortega, 18; Ivan Isaac Davila, 20; and Alvaro Duran Garcia, 24.

Police tell News 3 they believe this was a single-vehicle crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call VBPD Traffic Safety at (757) 385-4606 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.