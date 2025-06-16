Jonas Brothers' expanded tour includes a stop in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're a fan of the Jonas Brothers, you're in luck: Kevin, Joe and Nick are making a stop in Virginia Beach during the band's expanded tour this summer.

The brothers will perform at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Friday, August 15. The stop is one of several new locations added to the "Greetings From Your Hometown" tour.

The trio will be joined by the All-American Rejects during their Virginia Beach show.

The extended tour comes amid the band's new single "No Time To Talk," which drops June 20.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 20, although there are some presale opportunities. For ticket information, click here.