Beat the heat with these municipal resources

HAMPTON, Va. — With the heat on its way, it's important that you stay cool with these municipal resources.
We've compiled the following list of resources available in your neck of the woods as temperatures rise.
Cooling/ Energy Assistance
If you or someone you know needs assistance with cooling equipment this summer the following areas offer social service programs.
- Norfolk's energy assistance covers fuel, cooling, and crisis assistance.
- Virginia Beach energy assistance covers fuel, cooling, water, and crisis assistance.
- Chesapeake Social Services provides assistance in emergencies for food, energy, child care, and crisis needs.
- Suffolk energy assistance covers fuel, cooling, crisis, and more.
- James City County offers benefit programs for a number of necessities including energy needs.
- The Virginia Department of Social Services has assistance for any Virginia resident who qualifies.
- Dominion Energy offers assistance to those customers who need it and qualify.
Public Libraries
Public libraries are open and air-conditioned for residents who need an escape from the heat during normal operating hours in the following areas.
- Norfolk Public Libraries
- Virginia Beach Public Libraries
- Chesapeake Public Libraries
- Suffolk Public Libraries
- Hampton Public Libraries
- James City County Public Library
- Newport News Public Libraries
Pools/Splash Pads
If the beach is overcrowded or not your thing, there are a number of pools and splash pads available for keeping cool in the heat. Here is a list of available water features in your area.
- Norfolk Pools/Splash Pads
- Virginia Beach Pools/Splash Pads
- Suffolk Pools/Splash Pads
- Chesapeake Pools/Splash Pads
- Hampton Pools/Splash Pads
- James City County Pools/Splash Pads
- Newport News Pools/Splash Pads
