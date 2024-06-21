Watch Now
Beat the heat with these municipal resources

wx-hot sun.png
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jun 21, 2024

HAMPTON, Va. — With the heat on its way, it's important that you stay cool with these municipal resources.

We've compiled the following list of resources available in your neck of the woods as temperatures rise.

Cooling/ Energy Assistance

If you or someone you know needs assistance with cooling equipment this summer the following areas offer social service programs.

Public Libraries

Public libraries are open and air-conditioned for residents who need an escape from the heat during normal operating hours in the following areas.

Pools/Splash Pads

If the beach is overcrowded or not your thing, there are a number of pools and splash pads available for keeping cool in the heat. Here is a list of available water features in your area.

