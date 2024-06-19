Watch Now
Weekend heat index temps bring higher risk of heat-related illness

Hospitals in Hampton Roads are expecting to see heat-related illness this week
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jun 19, 2024

NORFOLK, Va — Thursday marks the official start of summer, and true to form, this weekend will bring the heat.

With temperatures climbing into the 90s and heat indexes reaching triple digits, being outside for long periods can quickly become dangerous for at-risk groups. Health experts are thus reminding residents to wear light, loose clothing, cover with sunscreen, and hydrate.

Zach Martin is a certified emergency nurse for Sentara Careplex in Hampton. He says heat-related illnesses should always be taken seriously — but even more so this time of year.

"These illnesses can range from a heat rash going into severity to sunburn to heat cramps to heat exhaustion,” says Martin. “The one people have heard of most is heat stroke.”

As we approach the hottest stretch of the year, Martin expects to be busy

"It can affect anyone,” Martin says, “but certain groups are at higher risk.”

That includes infants and young children, the elderly, people who are overweight, and those who are exerting themselves through exercise or during outdoor work, Martin added.

Caroline Keller is one of those people. She works in architecture and is sometimes outside in the heat for her job.

"I get dizzy pretty easily,” says Keller. “So, I try to keep up with my electrolytes, and if I'm feeling dehydrated even though I'm drinking water, I'll eat something and that usually helps."

WTKR News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson is forecasting building temps starting on Friday, with a peak heat index — or “feels like” temperature — on Sunday of around 104 degrees. Monday is expected to still be hot, but possible rain and a cold front could cool things down by Tuesday.

