As temperatures rise, a Norfolk family explores ways to lower summer utility bills

Summer 2024 is officially underway, and the temperatures will be rising this weekend.

However, before cranking the air conditioner, you should consider how much it will raise your energy bill.

Norfolk residents Tracey and Frank McMillon say they’re cautious about how they use their utilities in the summer.

"We want to save, you know, just like everybody else," Tracey says.

The McMillion's are closing blinds, cranking fans and opting for grilling outside instead of using the oven. They also change their filters regularly and get annual maintenance on their AC unit.

While that is good advice for homeowners, I wanted to see what Dominion Energy says about saving and if their grid can handle the heat.

"Our crews are always maintaining our lines so that our system is operating well under these extreme heat conditions," says Cherise Newsome, spokesperson for Dominion Energy.

During our chat, Newsome told me they see spikes in customer’s electricity use during the summer.

"The more energy you use, the higher your bill," she says. "Your air conditioning system is one of the most energy intensive appliances in your home."

Over the next few months it’s working overtime to keep you cool.

"Let's say it's 90 degrees outside and you set your thermostat to 70 degrees, well, your AC has to work within that 20 degree difference to keep your home cool," Newsome says.

Newsome recommends getting energy efficient appliances and keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees. However, if that's too high, just find what's comfortable.

“Even a few degrees difference can make a big impact on your energy bill and help save you a little bit more money."

If the bill's too much, you can use Dominion's Energy Assistance Program or reach out a nonprofit like Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia.

"We're here to serve everyone, every person that comes in that door," says Tracy Fick, the CEO of Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia.

CCVA gives back in a number of ways, helping people from childbirth through senior services. Part of that service includes financial support and helping people pay rent and utilities.

Fick says the need picks up during this time of year.

"I think unfortunately, a lot of people aren't even, you're not even paying attention at first," she says. "You just crank your AC, and you don't realize sometimes for a month or six weeks until those bills start to really become large."

She tells me if they can't help you, they'll connect you with someone who can for free.

CCVA has HUD certified housing and financial counselors who help clients in need.

"I think often people feel like alone or somehow that it's a failure if you need help, and that's not the truth. We all need help," she says.