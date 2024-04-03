How to survive spring allergy season in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Runny nose, sneezing, itchy, watery eyes—sound familiar? It’s spring allergy season in Hampton Roads.

Jen Lewis stopped in to see an allergist in Virginia Beach to get some help with what seems to be a constant issue in our neck of the woods.

“Tree pollen starts as early as February, and then increases and peaks in April," said Dr. Gary Moss of Allergy and Asthma Specialists. "The grasses started in March. They will also peak in April. So, Tax Day is probably the pinnacle.”

Dr. Moss is a longtime allergist in Hampton Roads. He’s been on the front lines of the local allergy battle for decades.

Jen asked him what he sees most this time of year.

“Dust mites are the most common year-round," he said. "For the spring season, it’s the grass pollen, also oak and birch. They are probably the biggest we’ll see.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three adults and more than one in four children report having seasonal allergies, but what makes one person more susceptible than another?

“Developing allergies is a combination of genetics," said Dr. Moss. "If your parents are allergic, you are more likely to be allergic and what you’re exposed to is relevant. This area is a high-allergen area. We are very temperate. So, we’re constantly exposed.”

As a matter of fact, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranks the City of Virginia Beach second on its list of top 2024 allergy capitals in the country - only beaten out by Wichita - for worse-than-average tree, grass and weed pollen.

Reports of this being one of the worst spring allergy seasons have circulated on social media. So, Jen took that to our News 3 weather expert, Meteorologist Myles Henderson.

“I don’t think it’s the worst ever," Myles said. "I think we tend to forget. We get to the end of the year, and it starts to feel so nice and all of a sudden, here comes the pollen again. I think this year just sort of surprised people because of how early it started.”

Changes in the forecast, of course, change the pollen levels.

“Looking at something like rain," Myles continued. "Rain will clear out the atmosphere, so that will drop our pollen count pretty quickly. Soggy weather helps us out. Wind is kind of the opposite of that. On calm days, it sits still. The wind blows and it’s going to stir all of that pollen up."

Myles says temperature also plays a factor.

"Warm temperatures cause all of that pollen to open up, and that’s exactly what happened early this spring," said Myles.

Staying inside all the time certainly isn’t an option though. So, what can we do to lessen allergy symptoms?

For stuffy noses, Dr Moss says, “The nasal sprays are the best, the nasal steroids. Antihistamines are good for everything but a stuffy nose."

He says there's another remedy available if all else fails.

"If you can’t avoid it and the medications don’t work, that’s where we offer allergy shots," he says. "The allergy shots teach the body to be less allergic."

Dr. Moss also recommends a few over-the-counter medications like Zyrtec, Allegra, Claritin and Xyzal along with a nasal spray called Astepro. Neti pots, when used properly, can be helpful too.

Reducing exposure to allergy triggers is a good idea. When possible, limit outdoor time on dry, windy days. If chores like mowing the lawn or weeding are necessary, a mask provides some protection from allergens.

Also, don’t hang your laundry outside to dry, and be sure to wash the pollen off your skin and out of your hair when you come back in the house.

If you simply cannot find relief, reach out to your doctor or an allergist for help.