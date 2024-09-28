Sentara hosts retreat for cancer patients and survivors to find resources during treatment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — On Sunday, Sentara Healthcare hosted a retreat for cancer patients and survivors.

Throughout the forum, participants could become familiar with resources in Hampton Roads to help them on their road to recovery.

Among the resources present at the event was a non-profit known as 'Imerman Angels', created by cancer survivor Johnny Imerman.

While being treated for his cancer, Johnny Imerman said he had tons of support from loved ones, but what he lacked was a connection to someone who went through the same thing.

"I didn't know any other young adult cancer survivors like me so I felt very isolated at the time not knowing what was going to happen," explained Imerman.

Imerman says he was 26 years old when he was told he had advanced testicular cancer.

"My cancer was stage 3 I hadn't been to a doctor in five years," said Imerman. "I didn't go in because a guy you play sports you think you're ok you feel good you don't need a doctor."

Dr. Tom Alberico, a medical oncologist in Hampton Roads said cancer isn't a disease that discriminates.

"Everybody thinks this can't happen to me I think that's just human nature," explained Dr. Alberico with Virginia Oncology Associates. "You're blindsided even when you've done all the right things."

Dr. Alberico says there is more advanced treatment today than there was not too long ago. He thinks there could be even more shortly.

"One word really, molecular treatments. We are now attacking the cancer at the cell itself and so molecular biology has revolutionized cancer medicine in the last 15-20 years," said Dr. Alberico. "What we want to do is build on the molecular therapies that we've developed over the last 10-15 years,"

According to Dr. Alberico, some of the best medicine for a patient is outside of a doctor's office.

"It's not all science, it's other things during the path of the cancer patients. It's supportive care, it's psychological support, it's nutritional support," explained Dr. Alberico.

According to Imerman, emotional support is also a need among cancer patients, which is what his non-profit specializes in.

"When someone has cancer Imerman Angels will introduce you to someone who survived your cancer. We find someone the same age, same gender, same cancer, same treatments," explained Imerman. "We want to find your twin person who's 3-4 years ahead of you to be that person to walk your through the fight."

His advice to everyday people is to take your health seriously and not skip those doctors appointments.

"People need to go in once a year, find a way to get checked," said Imerman. "Two hours of your life at the doctor could save your life."