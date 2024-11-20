Tips on how to manage heightened stress levels during the holiday season

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Thanksgiving is next week and for some, the holidays can be overwhelming.

Studies show that this year alone, 43% of adults say they feel more stress this year than last year. The study also found that 38% of adults are more stressed during the holidays.

To manage the stress, experts suggest going into the holiday with a game plan.

Prepping for holiday dinners, shopping and getting everything together can be overwhelming and time-consuming. That's why Dr. Jason Parker kindly reminds folks: "You don’t have to do it all."

"It's tough doing this alone. You have to give yourself time to decompress," said Dr. Parker.

Parker says it's important to remember emotions can be heightened around this time of year and to take caution. He says to think about what issues can be resolved and which ones cannot, especially with the political season.

"So at Thanksgiving, as you get around family members, think about what your battles are. Debate after the holiday. I think it's very important," says Parker. "If you know the buttons of your family members, don’t push them on the holiday."

He also notes a lot of families are divided right now. He suggests that before you have a heated discussion, think about the purpose of it.

"I think it would be a tragedy for people... [They're] so charged after the election, so charged up for engagement that they're looking for a big fight at Thanksgiving. And now, you have to deal with it through Christmas parties and Christmas," he says.

Dr. Parker also has some helpful advice for our military families. He says since calling and texting may not always be possible, taking videos and pictures to send in an email can remind them they are loved during this time of year.

He shared a personal suggestion from his own experience with family serving in the military: consider setting a plate for them at the table to remember your loved one while serving overseas.