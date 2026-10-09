Chesapeake dog trainer charged with animal cruelty; case moves forward in court

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake dog trainer is facing an animal cruelty charge and multiple animal neglect-related charges. Two women who say they were once friends with the dog trainer, are speaking publicly about what they say they witnessed inside her home.

Kiley Wright, who operated Ki's K9 Dog Training business out of her Chesapeake home, is charged with one count of animal cruelty and multiple counts of providing inadequate food, water and shelter to dogs.

A hearing was held Friday in Chesapeake General District Court.

Former friends of Wright's, Victoria Harter and Samantha Brown, were subpoenaed as witnesses and attended the hearing.

Harter and Brown told News 3 they decided to contact animal control after seeing conditions inside Wright's home on Sept. 2. They say clients paid Wright thousands of dollars to send their dogs to her for several weeks for boarding and training.

"They were in crates in their own feces and urine. There was dog food spilled all over into the crates, like there was just large amounts of food that were just mixed with the feces and urine," Harter said.

In addition to crates covered in dog feces, Harter and Brown also say they noticed dogs looking underweight and malnourished. They also say they saw dog food cans willed with bugs.

During Friday's hearing, investigators said the charges stem from the alleged mistreatment of Wright's own dogs. Investigators say one of Wright's own dogs died while in her care. Two other dogs belonging to Wright are now in the custody of Chesapeake Animal Services.

Harter and Brown, who both work in animal-related fields, said they felt a responsibility to speak up.

"Animals don't have a voice. So, we have to be their voice. And as much as we were there for her and we want her to get better, we have to speak up for the good of the animals," Brown said.

Wright was not present for Friday's hearing. A note from her mother stated Wright was unable to attend because she is in a mental health facility.

Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly reached out to Wright several ways for comment regarding the allegations against her. As of Friday evening, no response had been received.

Harter and Brown said they hope the case results in accountability and prevents other animals and pet owners from experiencing similar situations.

"She needs to be accountable. I really think she needs to refund all these clients their money, since their dogs didn't receive the training and didn't even receive the bare minimum," Harter said. "I just don't want to see any more animals go through all the things they've gone through, or the families go through the things they've gone through with their pets."

In August, the City of Chesapeake implemented the first animal cruelty registry in Hampton Roads. The registry only includes felony-level convictions, not misdemeanor offenses, arrests, or pending cases.

Watch related coverage: Chesapeake City Council approves first animal cruelty registry in Hampton Roads

Chesapeake City Council to vote on first animal cruelty registry in Hampton Roads

An arraignment for Kiley Wright is scheduled for Nov. 9.

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