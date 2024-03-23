Chesapeake man to serve 26 years for 2022 shooting death

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced for a 2022 shooting death on Friday.

Johnnie Warner III, 45, was sentenced to 26 years in prison with three years of post-release supervision for first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 26, 2022, Warner was arrested for shooting and ultimately killing a man in the South Norfolk part of the city, according to attorneys. He was caught shooting the victim four times on a ring doorbell video.

Warner was found guilty by a jury in September 2023.