Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Chesapeake man to serve 26 years for 2022 shooting death

Jail
Posted at 11:08 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 23:08:29-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced for a 2022 shooting death on Friday.

Johnnie Warner III, 45, was sentenced to 26 years in prison with three years of post-release supervision for first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

CH 2500 Lanier Street homicide (January 26).PNG

News

Suspect in custody after man shot to death in Chesapeake

Web Staff
9:17 PM, Jan 26, 2022

On Jan. 26, 2022, Warner was arrested for shooting and ultimately killing a man in the South Norfolk part of the city, according to attorneys. He was caught shooting the victim four times on a ring doorbell video.

Warner was found guilty by a jury in September 2023.

More crime stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book