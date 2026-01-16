Chesapeake Regional commemorates new outpatient facility with ribbon-cutting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday for the new Chesapeake Regional Urgent Care and MRI & CT Diagnostics — Hanbury location.

The new outpatient facility, located at 1034 S Battlefield Blvd, has seen an average of 30 patients per day since it opened for patients in early December.

This comes about a week after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new behavioral health center at Chesapeake Regional.

Chief Physicians Relations Officer Jeff Kingery said he is proud to continue expanding Chesapeake Regional's community reach.

“Everything we do is centered around the patient: rapid service delivery, minimal wait times, and a care model centered on efficiency — without compromising clinical excellence," Kingery said. "One of the best features of this location is its direct connectivity to MRI & CT Diagnostics, allowing patients who need advanced imaging to receive timely diagnostic services and coordinated care within the same appointment.”

MRI & CT Diagnostics has completed almost 450 tests since opening. Nearly a quarter of these have come directly from urgent care.

MRI & CT Diagnostics Medical Director of Outpatient Imaging, Dr. Jeremy Camden, says, “The Hanbury imaging center enables same-day diagnostic imaging supported by state-of-the-art MRI and CT technology, allowing for precise image acquisition and high-quality interpretation across specialty areas," said MRI & CT Diagnostics Medical Director of Outpatient Imaging, Dr. Jeremy Camden.

Chesapeake Regional Urgent Care is open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MRI & CT Diagnostics — Hanbury is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Patients can learn more about the new facility on the Chesapeake Regional website.