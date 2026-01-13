Chesapeake superintendent retiring in July, school board begins hiring search

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake School Board is hiring a new superintendent to succeed Jared Cotton once he retires July 1 after eight years of service in the role.

The school board is collecting community feedback about their search with a survey. Hard copies can be requested by calling 757-547-1047. The response deadline is Jan. 28.

In addition, the school board will hold a special meeting at the School Administration Building on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. to hear public opinion.

The Virginia School Boards Association is assisting the school board with the superintendent search.

Applications for the position open on Feb. 12.