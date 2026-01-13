Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Chesapeake superintendent retiring in July, school board begins hiring search

Top Stories: Tuesday, January 13
Chesapeake School Board Meeting
Posted

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake School Board is hiring a new superintendent to succeed Jared Cotton once he retires July 1 after eight years of service in the role.

The school board is collecting community feedback about their search with a survey. Hard copies can be requested by calling 757-547-1047. The response deadline is Jan. 28.

In addition, the school board will hold a special meeting at the School Administration Building on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. to hear public opinion.

The Virginia School Boards Association is assisting the school board with the superintendent search.

Applications for the position open on Feb. 12.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast