Chesapeake woman accused of shooting, killing husband out on bond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who's accused of shooting her husband to death is out on bond, according to Chesapeake officials.

Heather Heck, 46, was granted a $100,000 bond over the Chesapeake Commonwealth Attorney's objection, the city says.

She's charged with second-degree murder and firearm use in the commission of a felony (first offense) in connection to the death of her husband, 41-year-old Christopher Heck, court documents say.

Chesapeake wife charged in the shooting death of husband

Last Friday just before 8 p.m., police say reports came in about a shooting in the 700 block of Sea Palling Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot, police say.

The man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries, police say. He was identified by police as Christopher Heck.

Court documents obtained by News 3 say Heather and Christopher Heck were arguing inside their home on Friday. There were four kids in the home at the time: their two children and two friends of the kids.

Heather Heck ushered the kids upstairs after her husband made a threat, court documents say. She reportedly told police she took a firearm from the bedroom and shot at her husband after hearing him try to follow them upstairs.

She's scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on December 23.