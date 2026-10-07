Eagles Nest turning former club side into sports bar following liquor license restoration

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Eagles Nest is preparing to reopen with a new look after reaching an agreement with Virginia ABC to restore its suspended liquor license.

The venue's former club side, which previously featured DJs and a dance floor, will be permanently converted into a sports bar.

Attorney Mike Joynes, who represents Eagles Nest, said the change came as ownership worked with Virginia ABC and Chesapeake Police following a September incident that led to the liquor license suspension.

"The other side, which had been a top 40 with DJs and a dance floor, is going to be a very nice sports bar," Joynes said. "They think they can serve all the same people, just in a little bit of a different capacity, and do it as a sports bar because they tried to come up with something that everybody would like."

The country-western side of Eagles Nest, known for line dancing, is not changing.

"That's their roots. That's what they've always done," Joynes said.

The business announced last week it was permanently closing its club side and temporarily shutting down the entire facility after Virginia ABC suspended its liquor license.

Watch previous coverage: Customers want answers after Eagles Nest permanently closes club side and temporarily closes entire facility

Customers want answers after Eagles Nest permanently closes its club side and temporarily closes entire facility

The suspension stemmed from a Sept. 20 disturbance that police said began inside the establishment and continued into the shopping center parking lot. Court documents reference allegations that a man was kicked in the face during the incident.

According to Chesapeake Police, officers responded to Eagles Nest around 1:29 a.m. for reports of a fight involving multiple people. Police said they encountered a large disturbance involving customers and security personnel. Police used pepper spray to help bring the situation under control.

Three people were arrested and charged. Police said one man was charged with simple assault after investigators reviewed surveillance video and witness statements. Police also said two people alleged they were assaulted by members of the establishment's security staff. The incident remains under investigation.

Two days later, Virginia ABC suspended the bar's liquor license. Eagles Nest then filed a lawsuit challenging the agency's action.

Watch previous coverage: Eagles Nest owners sue Virginia ABC after liquor license suspension following September incident

Eagles Nest owners sue Virginia ABC after liquor license suspension following September incident

In the lawsuit, Eagles Nest argued Virginia ABC improperly used its emergency suspension authority because they say the alleged injury occurred in a the parking lot the business does not own or control.

"Eagles Nest does not control the parking lot. They don't rent the parking lot," Joynes said. "It is a common area that comes along with the lease. But in the lease, it's clear that the landlord maintains and controls that parking lot."

Joynes said the dispute was resolved through negotiations before a court hearing was set to move forward.

As part of the agreement, Eagles Nest will reopen with several restrictions. The business must close at 12:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The capacity has also been reduced from 850 people to 650 people.

Joynes said the agreement also includes changes to security procedures and a new de-escalation policy.

"The goal of ABC, of the police department of Chesapeake, and of the Eagles Nest ownership is the same," Joynes said. "It's to have people come out, enjoy themselves, and be safe."

Customer Mercedes Burgess, who frequents Eagles Nest for line dancing, said she's eager to see what the revamped space looks like.

"I'm interested in seeing what the sports bar side is gonna be like," Burgess said. "Some nights, we come in here and we don't even dance. We come in here and we just like to sit and socialize."

Joynes said Eagles Nest may ask Virginia ABC to revisit the restrictions after one year if the business operates successfully under the agreement. The bar plans to reopen Sunday for football.

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