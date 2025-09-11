Man dies after shooting near South Military Highway: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man has died following reported gunshots near South Military Highway early Thursday morning, according to Chesapeake police.

Around 2:09 a.m., police responded to the 2900 Block of South Military Highway after reports of gunshots in the area. Once officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video taken by News 3 shows police cars gathered near Kings Hookah & Restaurant.

Police say there is currently no suspect information available. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.