Man seriously injured following shooting on Stafford Drive: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was seriously injured after he was shot on Stafford Drive on Wednesday, according to Chesapeake police.

Police say the man was sent to the hospital for care and is in serious condition.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers went to the 3100 block of Western Branch Boulevard in response to a report of a man in a vehicle with a single gunshot wound, police stated.

Officers learned that the man was shot in the 4300 block of Stafford Drive, which is near Western Branch Boulevard.

Police say there is no description of a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, police ask you to call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or use the P3TIPS app on a smartphone.